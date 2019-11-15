|
Stella Ann (Pagano) Ricciardi, 86, former longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away November 7, 2019 peacefully with her family at her side. She is survived by her four devoted children and their families, Joseph Ricciardi of Acton, Michael Ricciardi of Andover, Lisa Ricciardi of Rye, NY, and Sharon Peloquin of Sudbury. She is now reunited with her beloved husband of 65 years, Frank Ricciardi; also with her parents, Michael and Mary Pagano and two brothers, Frank and Nicholas. Mrs. Ricciardi was a gentle, caring woman and the original (unofficial) meals-on-wheels for anyone in need. She was her familys favorite chef and cherished time spent with her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Alzhei-mers Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30PM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 160 Concord Road, Sudbury, followed by interment at New Town Cemetery in Sudbury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend waking hours for Stella on Friday, November 22 from 4-7PM at the Duckett | J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury. Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019