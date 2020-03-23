|
Stephen M. Allen, 81, of Sudbury, passed away March 16, 2020 with his loving family surrounding him. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Taylor), with whom he celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in August 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Katherine Benoit of Mendon, her husband Jack and their children Matthew and Abigail; his daughter, Jessica Arees of Sudbury, her husband Mark and their children Katelyn, Megan and Meredith; his daughter, Leslie Trenkle of Sudbury, her husband Jonathan and their children Grace and Taylor; his brother, George Allen and his wife Pamela of Mystic, CT, and many close family and friends. Steve was employed by Rand Candy Company in Canton for over 30 years until his retirement, after which he dedicated more time to his favorite hobbies of weather, birds, spending time on Cape Cod and being outdoors. A private burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Buddy Dog Humane Society or Mount Washington Observatory. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020