Steven J. Reutlinger

Steven J. Reutlinger Obituary
Steven John Reutlinger, formerly of Sudbury, MA passed away at his home after a brief illness on Saturday, September, 21, 2019. A resident of Milford, NH, Steve's career as a talented woodworker and cabinet maker, spanned over 30 years, at SJR Custom Cabinets, and Gemini Gallery of Wood. His love for creating beautiful, finely detailed items of wood was surpassed only by the love he had for his family and friends. Founding member of the Wild Hogs Adventure Club, Steve was an avid speleologist and mineralogist, spending much of his adult life sharing his love of caving and rock collecting with family and friends. In his later years, his focus shifted to music, and musical instruments, creating fine, handcrafted guitars and mandolins. Steve also began to compose instrumental music, creating Magic Morning Productions. He is survived by his parents, John and Eileen Reutlinger of Sudbury, 3 daughters; Jennifer Reutlinger, Sarah Reutlinger and her fianc , Mark Nichols, and Lorin Reutlinger, along with his 3 grandchildren, Connor Nichols, Liam Nichols, and Madison Devlin of Peterborough, NH, 4 siblings, Scott Reutlinger, of Framingham, MA, Chris, and his wife Mary Ann Reutlinger of Milford, MA, Greg Reutlinger, and his wife Denise of Franklin, MA, and Sharon Trudel, and her husband Paul Trudel, of Franklin, NH; 3 nieces, and his life partner for 18 years, Caryn Mayo of Milford, NH. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boston Children's Hospital.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019
