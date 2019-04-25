|
On Sunday, April 21, 2019, Susan Stevenson, loving wife and mother of two adult children, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 68 at her home in Sudbury, MA. Susan is survived by her husband Kevin, son Scott of Los Angeles, CA and daughter Kate of Denver, CO; a sister Marjorie Snyder Ruder and husband Robert Ruder of Lancaster, PA; and a brother Melvin Snyder, of Stoneham, MA. Susan Susie Snyder Stevenson was the daughter of the late Clarence and Sylvia Snyder of Easton, PA. A veteran sales executive of Boston area high-tech industries, Susan was born in Easton and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in biology and chemistry. In 1986, she moved from the pharmaceutical industry to the high-tech industry as a district sales manager for Digital Equipment Corporation in Silicon Valley, servicing then-new startup companies like Oracle and Intel. Susans enthusiasm and passion consistently placed her as a top performer in a career spanning 26 years.Susan was an active member in The Boston Club advocating the advancement of woman business leadership. Susan also contributed to Junior Achievement as a volunteer, teaching young students business basics, financial literacy and free enterprise, to inspire and prepare future industry leaders to succeed. Susan enjoyed gourmet cooking for family and friends, playing tennis and piano, running, and sailing with her husband Kevin. Funeral services for family and friends will be held at the Martha Mary Chapel, 35 Dutton Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776, at 10:30am on Monday, April 29. Susan will be interred afterward at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Road, Wayland, MA 01778. Following the interment, the Stevenson family will receive family and friends at their late residence. Contributions in memory of Susan may be made online to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at https://www.theaftd.org/ support-aftds-mission/ or mailed to AFTD, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019