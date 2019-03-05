|
Suzanne Gabrielle Lorant of Sudbury, MA died on August 15, 2018 from complications of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. She was born in New York City on April 7, 1944 to Lionel Lorant and Ilonka (Kerekes) Lorant who had left their native Hungary in 1938 during the unstable period leading up to WWII. Suzanne grew up in Willow Grove, PA. She graduated from Upper Moreland High School in 1961. Suzanne attended Swarthmore College, receiving a B.A. in English Literature in 1966. She continued her education at New York University where she earned an M.A. in Economics and pursued additional graduate studies. Suzanne had a long and varied career in economic research, management consulting, and publishing. She worked as an economist and product manager for Data Resources, Inc. from 1972 to 1979, then as an economic development specialist for the New England Regional Commission for several years. Suzanne spent the next two decades working as a management consultant for Integrated Planning Inc., Applied Expert Systems, Computer Sciences Corp | Index, Sapient Corp and Innovative Solutions and Resources. In the years prior to her retirement in 2017, Suzanne served as director of publications for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, where she oversaw the editing of the Banks scholarly economics papers and reports. In 1989 Suzanne married scientist Amitava Milan Gangulee. Both were accomplished wildlife photographers, travelling together to all seven continents pursuing their shared interest. They also frequently visited Milans family and friends in India. Milan died in 2011. A brief early first marriage, to Ronald Hargreaves, ended in divorce. Throughout her life Suzanne was passionately interested in creating visual art. In recent years she was able to pursue these interests more intensely. Her most recent artistic focus was on figurative sculpture. Suzannes parents and her uncle, Gabriel Kerekes, predeceased her. She leaves distant relatives in Europe. Suzanne is survived by many friends who delighted in her beauty, warmth, kindness, keen intelligence, and generosity of spirit. Almost never without a cat or two, Suzanne was devoted to everything feline. Lily, her beloved kitten, also survives her. Her close friends, Yolanda Kodrzycki, Kathleen Fox, Kathryn Kocher, and Emarie Pope, are organizing a memorial gathering for Suzanne on April 7, in honor of what would have been her 75th birthday. For more information, please contact Yolanda at [email protected] As an expression of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to Swarthmore College (www.swarthmore. edu), the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org), or the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org). To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019