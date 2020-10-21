Dr. Sylvia Ann (Good) Cline, age 91 of Wayland, formerly of Manhattan, NY, died peacefully at her home on October 18, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Sylvia was born December 27, 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the daughter of Sylvia May Hamm and Luther Oscar Good. Sylvia earned her bachelors degree in chemistry and her Doctorate in Cell Biology from Bryn Mawr College in 1965. She was a trailblazer in her field as, at the time, it was quite unusual for a married women with three children to return to school for a post graduate degree. After moving to New York, she worked for 30 years as a Professor of Chemistry, Biology, and Biochemistry at the City University of New York, and was the Assistant Dean from 1973 to 1976. Sylvia enjoyed the arts, live theatre, and traveling the world with her husband of 67 years, Leslie. She was a member of the First Parish of Sudbury, and previously a 30-year member of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Manhattan. Sylvia is survived by her three children, Sherrill Cline, and her spouse Thomas McGowan of Sudbury, MA; James Cline and his spouse LuLen Walker of Washington D.C.; and Hollis Cline, and her partner Tim Tully of Solana Beach, CA. She is also survived by two beautiful grandchildren, Rose Aria Malinow, and Laszlo Cline as well as her nieces and nephew; Rebecca Cairns of Springfield, PA; Ann Martin of Dayleford, PA.; and Robert Finley of Acton, MA,. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Leslie W. Cline, Jr., in 2017. Services and burial at Mount Wadsworth Cemetery, Sudbury, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sylvias name to the Central Park Conservancy, 14 East 60th Street, New York, New York 10022. Duckett | J. S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, Sudbury, MA.



