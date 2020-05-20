|
|
Dr. Ursula Wall Pitman, 93, passed away peacefully at home in Sudbury, MA on May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Ursula was born in New York City to teacher Emily Hruby Wall and attorney Thomas Joseph Wall II and spent her childhood years at the family home in Baldwin, Long Island. She attended undergraduate school at Northeastern University, where she earned a BA in History and a BS in Art History. She continued her education at Boston College where she earned a MA and PhD in History. Ursula began a prosperous career working at IBM and proceeded to become a respected advisor, curator, and educator at The Fitchburg Museum, DeCordova Museum, National Heritage Museum, Bush Reisinger Museum, and Harvard Universitys Sachler and Fogg Art Museums until her retirement in 2000. Ursula was also a grant writer for the Massachusetts Cultural Council in Boston and the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, DC. She conducted many lectures on the history of art as well as contributed too many books and periodicals in the field of art history. Her varied interests included volunteer work, travel, literature, and theater. She was an accomplished artist, scholar, and a devoted wife, sister, and aunt. Ursula is preceded in death by beloved husband, scientist Lawrence Clymer Pitman, and brother- in-law, scientist George Harrison Grant. She is survived by sister, Marie Wall Grant, brother, Thomas Joseph (Beverly) Wall III, Esq., nieces, Kelly (Jonathan) Lawson, Catherine Wall, Cheryl Wall, and nephew Thomas Joseph (Renee) Wall IV, as well as 5 great nieces and nephews. Private services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 and Ursula will be laid to rest in a family plot in New North Cemetery in Sudbury, MA. For additional information and online guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from May 20 to May 27, 2020