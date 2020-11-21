Virginia Marie (Lamy) Bankuti, Ginny, 83, died at her home in Hudson MA, surrounded by loved ones on November 7, 2020, after a long term non-COVID-19 related illness. She was born in Marlborough, MA on January 14, 1937, daughter of Roland and Marie (Landry) Lamy, sister of Diane Drobot, Maryjane Conners, Audrey Belanger, Pricilla Busa and Ronald Lamy. Ginny graduated from Marlborough High School in 1954 and worked as a secretary for Raytheon Company before starting her family in 1959. In her middle years she worked as an administrative assistant and accountant for Morrill and Steinberg Associates and when her children were grown, she and her husband ran the Inn at New Ipswich, a bed and breakfast in New Hampshire, for 10 years. Virginia met her beloved husband Stephen Bankuti in 1957 after he emigrated from Hungary, and they wed in 1958. They were married for 53 years before Steve passed away in 2012. She and Steve had 4 children, Marie, Julie (Joyner), Stephen and Frank. They raised their family in Sudbury, MA where they ran Ste ves Auto Body shop for 28 years. In addition to her 4 children she leaves behind their spouses, Frank Joyner, Kristen Bankuti and Kim Sasser, as well as 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren (who knew her as Mamama). She also leaves behind many dear relatives in Hungary. A private family memorial service will be held in Bolton on December 5, 2020 at 10:00am. Because of limited seating due to COVID-19, it will be livestreamed on Ginnys Facebook page so extended family and friends can participate as well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to World Vision (worldvision.org
) or the American Heart Association
(heart.org
).