William Leslie Bill Hall, 93, of Naples FL, and formerly Sudbury, MA passed away peacefully, in Naples, FL after a short illness on September 15, 2020. Bill was born in New York City on June 3, 1927 to Leslie C. Hall and Jessie A. (Willett) Hall. He is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Inez Taub; four children, Charles (Monica) Hall, Suzanne (Ed) Eaton, Cynthia (Steve) Kahn, and Rebecca Hall; brother, Alan (Marianne) Hall; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great - grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be private under the direction of Hodges Funeral Home, Naples. For the full obituary, please go to www.HodgesNaplesMG.com.

Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
