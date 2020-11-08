It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) O'Rourke, age 93, share that he passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. Born in 1927 in Cambridge, MA to John and Ellen (McKeon) ORourke. Following graduation from the former Cambridge Rindge and Latin Technical High School, Bill enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1945 to 1946. Bill completed his BA in Education from Boston University and Masters in Math Education from the former Boston State College. He retired after 36 years of teaching from the Town of Weston where he was a math teacher at the Weston Middle School. Bill enjoyed 58 years of marriage to his devoted wife Margaret "Peggy" Gorman ORourke previously of Newton, MA to whom he was a dedicated and caring husband. He is predeceased by his siblings, Mary ORourke, Dorothy Lyons, John ORourke, Helen ORourke, Teresa Boardman, Margaret McBride and Barbara McCarthy. He leaves his children Patty (Michael) Boucher of Grafton, Beth (Frank) Arego of Medway, Janet (Philip) Marrone of Wayland and Bill (Marianne) ORourke of North Attleboro. His proudest achievement was being Papa to his beloved grandchildren, to whom he demonstrated an ability to love and encourage and support infinitely. Matthew Boucher, Ryan, Caitlyn, Timothy and Nicholas Arego, Laura Marrone and Daniel and Megan ORourke are truly blessed to have had him in their lives. Family and friends will honor and remember Bills life by gathering for a private visitation and funeral mass at St George Church, 74 School Street, Framingham, MA. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury, MA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when conditions allow. If you wish to remember Bill, in lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St, Worcester, MA 01608, VNA Care at https://vnacare.org/donors/
ways-to-give/make-a-donation, or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 1311 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY 10605. For online guest book, visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
.