Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
For more information about
William Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Martha-Mary Chapel
35 Dutton Rd.
Sudbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Thompson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William R. Thompson Obituary
William Russell Thompson, 85, of Sudbury, MA passed away March 16, 2019. A 1952 graduate of Newton High School, he was the beloved husband of Judith Thompson of Sudbury. Cherished father of Leslie Thompson and her late husband Edward Lamontagne and Douglas Thompson and his wife Rebecca (Nash). Loving grandfather of Haley Nash-Thompson. A memorial service will be held at Martha-Mary Chapel, 35 Dutton Rd, Sudbury, on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be held 6-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/Route 20, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Cardiology, 330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02115, https://www. bidmc.org/give/ways-to-give/other-ways-to-give or to the Jimmy Fund at www. danafarber.jimmyfund.org. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
Download Now