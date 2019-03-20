|
|
William Russell Thompson, 85, of Sudbury, MA passed away March 16, 2019. A 1952 graduate of Newton High School, he was the beloved husband of Judith Thompson of Sudbury. Cherished father of Leslie Thompson and her late husband Edward Lamontagne and Douglas Thompson and his wife Rebecca (Nash). Loving grandfather of Haley Nash-Thompson. A memorial service will be held at Martha-Mary Chapel, 35 Dutton Rd, Sudbury, on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be held 6-8:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/Route 20, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Cardiology, 330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02115, https://www. bidmc.org/give/ways-to-give/other-ways-to-give or to the Jimmy Fund at www. danafarber.jimmyfund.org. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019