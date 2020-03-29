|
William Thierry Nurney died on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 at the age of 95. Bill was a WWII veteran, son of William Jethro Nurney (a US WWI infantryman), and French immigrant Jeanne Marie Muenier. Bill is survived by his sons David (and wife Margy), Michael, Steven (and wife Mary Jo), Peter (and wife Nanea), and grandchildren Wesley, Benjamin, and Luke. He was predeceased by his wife, Denise (Kubly), eldest son William Jr., and sister Lorraine. Bill was loved by his family and friends and was happy and grateful for his life, as much in his final years as ever. Bill was born in New York City and spent his early years there and in VA. Bill married Denise in 1948 and they raised 5 boys in Denver, CO and then Sudbury, MA where Bill enjoyed a peaceful retirement with the love of his life, Denny. After Denny's passing in 2016, he moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona to be near family. Bill was a selfless husband and father, dedicated home maker, fixer of things and tinkerer. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a genuine smile and kind appreciative words for friends, loved ones and anyone he interacted with. Bill relished the stories of his sons and grandsons throughout his final years. Ever since his 90th birthday, he liked to tell them with a wink that hed "decided to stick around for a while". Were thankful that he did and are forever grateful for his time with us.
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020