Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School
390 Lincoln Road
Sudbury, MA
View Map
Yoshitaka Ando


1962 - 2019
Yoshitaka Ando Obituary
Yoshitaka Ando, 56, of Sudbury, MA, passed away December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheri and loving father of Lucas, Kyle, Marcus, and Olivia, all of Sudbury. A memorial service and gathering will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 9:45 AM, at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, 390 Lincoln Road, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/ando-family-educational-fund. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
