Yoshitaka Ando, 56, of Sudbury, MA, passed away December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheri and loving father of Lucas, Kyle, Marcus, and Olivia, all of Sudbury. A memorial service and gathering will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 9:45 AM, at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, 390 Lincoln Road, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/ando-family-educational-fund. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Sudbury Town Crier from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019