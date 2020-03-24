|
Elaine Mary McGoldrick (nee McGunnigle, Kartes) passed away on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Florida. Preceding her in death was her mother, Evelyn Hatch, treasured stepdad Jack Hatch, and father William H. McGunnigle. Her beloved husband of 35 years, George McGoldrick, died two years ago. But his loving spirit guided Elaine daily, and George was never far from her heart. Elaine and George shared a deep Catholic faith, and a profound love for family and friends. They both were excellent dancers and never passed up an opportunity on a Saturday night to put on their dancing shoes and glide across the floor. They danced in Ireland, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the clubhouse at Japanese Gardens in Venice, Florida for many years. Both had strong ties to their Irish heritage. So much so, they were married on St. Patricks Day 35 years ago. Their large family and many friends celebrated the union of the McGunnigle and McGoldrick Clan with zeal and, of course, dancing. Elaine is survived by her sons, Ken and Chris Kartes. Elaine was their mentor, a source of inspiration and unconditional love. To them, she was the single mom who never gave up. As an example, Elaine entered Suffolk College in her 40s and ironically, Elaine graduated from college and her son Chris graduated from high school on the same day. After graduating with a BA in Social Work, Elaine went to work in Boston helping children and the elderly. Elaine had much to be proud of. But as she often said, her finest achievement was her boys. Elaine welcomed Joan, Kens wife and Terry, Chris long time significant other, with open arms. She always thanked God for bringing them into her life. And in turn, Joan and Terry showered Elaine with attention and caring, especially since Georges death. A visit from Ken, Joan, Terry and Chris always included shopping at Bealls, dinner at Bonefish Grill, watching the sunset at Manasota Beach, and listening to the Irish music that Elaine loved so dearly. Elaine will be missed by her brother, Bill McGunnigle and his wife Paula, sons Ken and Chris, grandson Jonathan, nephew Bill, blended family Michael, George, David, their spouses, Mary, Crystal, Tammy, Lauren, Brian, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many cousins and long-time friends. Godspeed Elaine. You are now with George dancing in heaven. Service pending at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to the or American Red Cross.
Published in Sun Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020