Elizabeth Clough

Elizabeth Hala Rollins Clough age 56, beloved wife, mother, co-worker, and friend, passed away on July 9, 2020. The youngest child of Anne and William Rollins, Elizabeth grew up in Natick, MA. She graduated from Natick High School in 1982 and went on to get her Associates at Lasell College. Elizabeth had a gift for working with special needs children and adults, which blossomed into a passion that would shape her career and also bring forth beautiful friendships that would carry her through her life. In 1986, she met John Clough and they were married in October of 1988. From 1990 to 2002, Elizabeth focused on raising her 3 children at home in Wilmington, MA. In 2002, she started working for Nexus, starting as a relief staff member and working her way up over the course of the following 18 years becoming a program director for multiple houses, including the one where her daughter Erin lives. Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her husband John, her two daughters Hala and Erin, her son William, her son in-law David, her brothers Andy and David, her sister in-law Deana, her nieces Stacey and Jodie, two of her dearest friends Michael Prescott and Linda Coleman, all of the staff and clients at Nexus, and by so many others who have had privilege of calling her family and friend.

