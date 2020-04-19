|
Helen T. (Leahy) Donahue, 89, of Woburn, A longtime former resident of Arlington, passed away on April 12, 2020. Born and raised in New Jersey, Helene was the daughter of the late Edward B. and the late Margaret E. (VanDoren) Leahy and she was the adoring wife of the late Jack F. Donahue of Arlington. Helene was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University. Before raising her family, she was an Art Buyer for Jordan Marsh in Boston. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Aunt. Helene is survived by her two sons, John Donahue of Plymouth and Kevin Donahue of Westford. She is also survived by her five Grandchildren, Carmine Caruso of Somerville, Meaghan Donahue, Jack Donahue and Grace Donahue of North Attleboro and William Donahue of Westford. Helene is further survived by a niece Christine Donahue Parker of Plympton and a nephew, Brian Donahue of Milton. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, public celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Helene's honor to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA. 01701 (). Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn, Ma.
Published in Sun Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020