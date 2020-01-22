|
|
John F. Procopio of Woburn, MA & Naples, FL on January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (Ferrina) Procopio. Loving father of Michael Procopio, Daniel & his wife Daniela Procopio, Steven Procopio & his girlfriend Brittney Armstrong. Adored Grandfather of Siena Isabel Procopio. Cherished son of Marion (Cirurso) & the late Michael Procopio. Brother of Teresa Gendron; brother-in-law of the late David Gendron. Brother-in-law of Catherine and the late John Magee, Virginia and the late Irving Koretsky, and Mary Lou and John Farnam. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Good Friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home 760 Main St., (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Thursday, January 23rd from 4-8pm with a funeral Mass to be Celebrated in Saint Barbara's Parish 138 Cambridge Rd, Woburn on Friday at 10am. Interment Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com.
Published in Sun Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020