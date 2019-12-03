|
Lucy E. (Cavanaugh) Allen, a resident of Stoneham, passed away at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose on Tuesday afternoon, November 5, 2019. She was 78 years old. Born in Medford, Massachusetts, on August 28, 1941, she was the beloved daughter of the late William E. and Lois (Bacon) Cavanaugh. Lucy was retired as a Registered Nurse. She had been employed by New England Memorial Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, going to different churches and meeting and serving people. She was a person who loved people, spread the love to all, was always there for everyone!! Above all, Lucy was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Lucy is survived by her loving children; Robert M. Allen of Stoneham, Lisa M. Allen of Christmas, Florida, Kevin S. Allen of Florida, Tracy L. Moore of Wakefield and grandchildren; Wayne Scuturo, Samantha Allen and Elyse Allen. Funeral services will be privately held. Donations in Lucys memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or to Hallmark Health Hospice, 178 Savin St., Suite 300, Malden, MA 02148. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, of Medford. For additional information, please visit, www.magliozzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019