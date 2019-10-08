|
Nancy L. Jobe-Leonard, of Woburn and Medford, October 2nd, 2019 at the age of forty-six. Beloved wife of Robert Leonard Jr. of Woburn. Loving sister of Nicole Jobe, Michael Jobe, both of NH, and Robert Jobe, his wife Ingrid of IN. Adored granddaughter of Nancy Renda of Medford. Cherished daughter-in-law of Joan Leonard of Woburn. Dear sister-in-law of Kerry Walsh, her husband Robert of Woburn and James Leonard, his wife Jean of Chelmsford. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Amber, Reagan, Connor, Amanda, Shannon, Kate and James. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn on Wednesday, October 9th at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 11:30. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Tuesday evening 5-8 p.m. Remembrances may be made in honor of Nancy to the Boston Childrens Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019