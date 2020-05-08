|
Captain Richard W. Basteri of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home. He was 65 years old. Born in Boston, Rick grew up in Somerville. He had a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice and was 37 year veteran of the Everett Police Department, retiring just 2 months ago. Loving son of the late Lawence and Mady (Martini) Basteri. Beloved husband of Michelle M. (Sordello) for over 28 years. Dear and devoted father of Richard W. Basteri, Jr. and his wife, Vitaliia of N. Carolina, Carley Basteri of Stoneham, Nicholas Basteri and Joseph Basteri of Everett. Brother of Lawrence Basteri of Lowell, Robert Basteri of Melrose, Elizabeth Nasson of Lexington, Judith Basteri of Reading, Kathleen Crowley of Reading, Christine Maestri of Lexington and the late Stephen Basteri of Melrose. Loving grandfather of Lucca Basteri. Dear son-in-law of George and Theresa Sordello of Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richards memory to Cops for Kids with Cancer, C/O EPD 45 Elm St. Everett, MA 02149, would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, services will be held for the immediate family with burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett 617.387.3120.
Published in Sun Advocate from May 8 to May 17, 2020