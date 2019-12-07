|
|
Rose Marie Chioccola of Stoneham, MA, passed peacefully on December 2nd, 2019. Rose was a cherished daughter of the late Mary (Grasso) and Gaetano Guy Chioccola of Winthrop, MA, and dear sister of the late Josephine Chickie Smith and her husband, Donald, of Woburn, MA, and the late Michael A. Chioccola and his wife Dorothy, now of Barnstead, NH. She is the beloved aunt of Sheryle Morgan and her husband Richard of Revere, MA, Dawn Turgiss and her husband Charles of Saugus, MA, Lee-Ann Simpson and her husband Joseph of Revere, MA, and Scott and Guy Chioccola of NH. Rose is also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews who know her as Auntie Ro. Rose is admired for her strength while enduring many health challenges throughout her life, and especially her fierce, unremitting independence. She is known for her sincere desire to give to others, and loved spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a Funeral Prayer Service, which will be held at the Fowle | Gage Memorial Chapel in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn, MA, on Thursday, December 12th at 10:30am. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, MA 01801. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terr., Suite 220, Kansas City, MO, 64131 OR Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in Sun Advocate from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2019