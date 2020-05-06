|
Thomas K. Dolan of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Saturday,May 2, 2020 at his home. He was 72 years old. Born in Boston, Tom lived in Everett for many years. He was retired form Verizon as their Senior Manager Central Office. Tom also played in many bands in the Boston area as a lead guitarist. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Walsh) for over 45 years. Dear and devoted son of the late John J. and Helen (Marr) Dolan. Brother of Janis Naumann of Chelmsford, James Dolan and his wife, Suzanne of Gloucester, Terrence Dolan of Stoneham and Jacquelyn Cail and her husband Thomas of Stoneham. Tom is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas memory to any food pantry would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19 services are private. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett 617.387.3120.
Published in Sun Advocate from May 6 to May 13, 2020