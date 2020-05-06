Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dolan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas K. Dolan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas K. Dolan Obituary
Thomas K. Dolan of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Saturday,May 2, 2020 at his home. He was 72 years old. Born in Boston, Tom lived in Everett for many years. He was retired form Verizon as their Senior Manager Central Office. Tom also played in many bands in the Boston area as a lead guitarist. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Walsh) for over 45 years. Dear and devoted son of the late John J. and Helen (Marr) Dolan. Brother of Janis Naumann of Chelmsford, James Dolan and his wife, Suzanne of Gloucester, Terrence Dolan of Stoneham and Jacquelyn Cail and her husband Thomas of Stoneham. Tom is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thomas memory to any food pantry would be sincerely appreciated. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19 services are private. Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett 617.387.3120.
Published in Sun Advocate from May 6 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -