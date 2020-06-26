Virginia R. Strazzulla
Virginia R. "Ginger" (Reardon) Strazzulla in Watertown, formerly of Mission Hill & Woburn. June 13, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Strazzulla. Loving daughter of the late William G. & Christine X. (Shore) Reardon. Dear sister of the late Christine M. Kerrigan. Caring aunt of Karlyn Fuller & her husband Alan, Russell Kerrigan, and Keith Kerrigan & his wife Mary. Doting grandaunt of Amanda (Fuller) Leaupepe & her husband Bruce, Katelin, Christopher, & Parker Kerrigan. Proud great grandaunt of Bo Leaupepe. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Memorials in Gingers name may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Published in Sun Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
