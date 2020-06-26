Ginger and I met working at Lahey Clinic . After we both retired we began to meet for lunch and a day of shopping, and browsing. We enjoyed each other's company and became close friends. I will always remember Ginger as being a truly genuine and loving person who truly loved life and loved people.

Ginger worked in the Gift Shop at the Woburn Senior Center for many years and made many friends there and anyone that knew her loved her. She volunteered there, but dedicated her time as if she were being paid to do the best job that she could. She enjoyed it and enjoyed all the seniors that would come in to make a purchase.

I'm sure Ginger is now resting peacefully with her loving husband Jimmy and is very happy be with him for all of eternity.

I will miss Ginger, our luncheons, our conversations and just time spent together. Rest In Peace my friend.

Lucille Lyons