Virginia R. Strazzulla
Virginia R. "Ginger" (Reardon) Strazzulla in Watertown, formerly of Mission Hill & Woburn. June 13, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Strazzulla. Loving daughter of the late William G. & Christine X. (Shore) Reardon. Dear sister of the late Christine M. Kerrigan. Caring aunt of Karlyn Fuller & her husband Alan, Russell Kerrigan, and Keith Kerrigan & his wife Mary. Doting grandaunt of Amanda (Fuller) Leaupepe & her husband Bruce, Katelin, Christopher, & Parker Kerrigan. Proud great grandaunt of Bo Leaupepe. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Memorials in Gingers name may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Published in Sun Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Ginger and I met working at Lahey Clinic . After we both retired we began to meet for lunch and a day of shopping, and browsing. We enjoyed each other's company and became close friends. I will always remember Ginger as being a truly genuine and loving person who truly loved life and loved people.
Ginger worked in the Gift Shop at the Woburn Senior Center for many years and made many friends there and anyone that knew her loved her. She volunteered there, but dedicated her time as if she were being paid to do the best job that she could. She enjoyed it and enjoyed all the seniors that would come in to make a purchase.
I'm sure Ginger is now resting peacefully with her loving husband Jimmy and is very happy be with him for all of eternity.
I will miss Ginger, our luncheons, our conversations and just time spent together. Rest In Peace my friend.
Lucille Lyons
June 18, 2020
Dear Family Members,

I worked with Ginger in Philanthropy at Lahey Clinic for many years. I would also visit her in the gift shop at the Woburn Senior Center after my yoga class. Ginger will be missed, such a beautiful person.
Sincerely,
Jan Garden
Janet Garden
