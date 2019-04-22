|
Joseph Tofuri Jr. died on April 17th 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Woburn, MA on July 14, 1955 moved to Orlando, FL for 25 years before moving to Springfield MA for the last 5 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl. Cherished father to Michael Tofuri of Boston, MA. Loving son of Ann R Gonsalves of Stoneham and the late Joseph A. Tofuri. Loving Brother of Wayne Tofuri of Las Vegas, Maryellen Gonsalves and her Husband Robert Gonsalves, NYC and Ann Farley and her husband Richard Farley of NH and is the loving uncle of many neices and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by sister Dianne Schaeffer and her late husband Tom Schaeffer. Joe served in the Navy for 4 years as Navy Signalman Third Class on the USS Canisteo. After Joe left the Navy he worked at Ratheon in And- over, Ma for a couple of years until he moved his family to live in Florida where he worked at Universal Studios as the Restaurant Equipment Manager. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart and s in Joe's name.
Published in The Tewksbury Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019