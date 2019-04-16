|
Julia I. (Lisay) Gacek, 96, a lifetime resident of Tewksbury, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, April 5th, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley P. Gacek, who passed away in December 1997. Julia was born in Tewksbury and was the daughter of the late Blanche (Tymula) and Roman Lisay. As a young adult, Julia worked in the Lowell Boot Mills and later as a seamstress for the Robert Leonard Dress Company making parachutes during World War II. She and her husband Stanley, built their home in Tewksbury where they enjoyed the rest of their lives together, celebrating 41 years of marriage. They were blessed with five daughters and raised a beautiful and loving family. In her free time, youd most likely find Julia gardening, attending her grandchildrens sports and arts events, or cooking her delicious Polish foods! She enjoyed being surrounded by her family especially during the holidays and hosted many family gatherings where laughter and great food were always abundant. She also enjoyed the company of many nieces and nephews. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughters: Deborah Vachon and her husband Robert of Hampstead, NH, Donna Gacek of Tyngsboro, Diane Brown and her husband Mark of Chelmsford, Doreen Key and her husband Ralph of Bristol, RI, and Deidra Sullivan and her husband Mark of Westford. She will forever be adored by her 13 grandchildren and their spouses - Mark and Bobby Brown; BJ, Becky, Doug and Amy McLaughlin; Jeffrey, Ally and Ash Trull; Rory and Liam Sullivan; Danielle Meri and Chris Vachon along with 6 great-grandchildren - Emily, Savannah, Molly, Charlie, Harrison and Harlow.
Published in The Tewksbury Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2019