Agnes Shea

Agnes "Jeanne" (Bombaci) Shea, 96, of Hanson, formerly of Hanover, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Jeanne was the loving mother of Edward F. Shea lll and Maureen T. Drinkwater, and grandmother of Cecilia Drinkwater. She adored all of her nieces, nephews and Godchildren, her sisters-in-law Ruth Page and Muriel McArdle and her cousins Philip and Phyllis Tropea. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Rose Bombaci, and her husband Edward F. Shea Jr.; her sisters Grace, Egan, Mary Quellette, Josephine Bombaci and Frances Barbaro, and her bothers-in-law Andrew Egan, Joseph Quellette, Samuel Barbaro, Frederick Page, and Thomas McArdle; and many cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner Rte. 58), Hanson on Friday, June 26th, 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover, on Monday, June 29th at 10 a.m. Internment Centre Cemetery, Hanover. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.