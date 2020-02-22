|
Alison Gail Storm of Norwell, passed away quietly on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Gail was born in 1937, to Alison and Oliver Stoddard of Hanover. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Joseph Storm; her children, Heather Storm of Norwell, Holly (Donald) Little of Ipswich and Stephen (Jane) Dolan of Sandwich. She also leaves four grandchildren, David and Kylie Dolan, and Donald and James Little; and two sisters, Jo-Ellen Wood of Hanover and Susan (Bob) Duran of Westford. A private memorial service will be held this Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a or Norwell VNA Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020