Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Storm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison G. Storm


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alison G. Storm Obituary
Alison Gail Storm of Norwell, passed away quietly on Monday, February 17, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Gail was born in 1937, to Alison and Oliver Stoddard of Hanover. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Joseph Storm; her children, Heather Storm of Norwell, Holly (Donald) Little of Ipswich and Stephen (Jane) Dolan of Sandwich. She also leaves four grandchildren, David and Kylie Dolan, and Donald and James Little; and two sisters, Jo-Ellen Wood of Hanover and Susan (Bob) Duran of Westford. A private memorial service will be held this Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a or Norwell VNA Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -