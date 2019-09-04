Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Dorchester, MA
Alyce M. Yout

Alyce M. Yout Obituary
Alyce M. "Allieree" Yout of Rockland, passed away on August 31, 2019, after battling Alpha-1 for many years. Alyce was a registered nurse and a respiratory therapist at Franciscan Hospital in Brighton for many years. She enjoyed following the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Alyce will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph F. and Madeline J. (Denehy) Yout; sister of Joseph G. Yout and his late wife Linda of Mulberry, Fla., and James J. Yout and his wife Kathleen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 or www.alpha1.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
