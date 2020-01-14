|
Analdo N. Curadossi, 93, of Norwell, beloved husband and best friend of Muriel (Chandler) Curadossi for 61 years, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. The son of Luigi and Julia Curadossi, Al was born December 25, 1926, and given the middle name Natalino, meaning "born on Christmas Day". He grew up in a cold-water flat in Bostons South End with brothers Aldo and Enrico (Addy) and joined the U.S. Navy at 17. Al served in World War II as a Seaman First Class in the South Pacific. Honorably discharged, he returned to Boston where he became a police officer and met the love of his life, Muriel. They were married and raised three children. After 36 years with the Boston Police Department at District 11 Station in Fields Corner/Dorchester, he retired to travel, play golf, and pursue several small business ventures. Al was a creative soul; he wrote poetry and was a wood artisan. A self-taught craftsman, furniture and cabinet maker, he designed and sold a line of unique wood products early in his career. He enjoyed gardening, ocean fishing, fine dining and dancing, and attending the theatre. A loving husband, father, and friend, time spent with family and friends provided his greatest joy. In addition to his wife, Al is survived by his daughter, Michelle Marrone, and husband Vincent, of Amherst, N.H.; son, Peter Curadossi of Hanson; daughter, Julie Reardon of Halifax; grandchildren, Charles Marrone and Julia Withers, husband Teddy; and great-grandchild, Liam; as well as several nieces and close family friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 145 Washington St., Pembroke, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours are omitted. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Als memory may be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA, 02061, or CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA, 02471. For directions and to sign Al's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020