Andrew Cook, 37, of Colorado, formerly of Hanover, Mass., died suddenly on August 22, 2020. He enjoyed music. He is survived by his father, Thomas W. Cook Jr., and predeceased by his mother, Eileen (Walsh) Cook and sister Susan Cook. Andrew is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. All services for Andrew will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com