Anita R. (Wattles) Maguire, of Hanover, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 95. Wife of the late John P. Maguire. Devoted mother of Stephanie Leber and her husband John of Hanover and Barbara Garvey and her husband Mark of Hanover. Dear sister of Margaret ODonnell of Braintree. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Julie, Tyler, Derek and Kyle and loving aunt of James, Daniel and Thomas. Anita was born, raised and educated in Hornell, NY. She worked many years as an auditing secretary for Sears. She loved knitting, reading, playing cards, board games and family cookouts. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Donations in Anitas memory may be made to the . Due to current health concerns all services are private. To sign Anita's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Mariner from May 16 to May 23, 2020