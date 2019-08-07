|
Anne Christine McPhee, 83, of Rockland, formerly of Abington, passed away Saturday, August 3 2019, after a long illness. She was the loving daughter of the late Edward F. Conley, Sr. and Irene Conley, and wife of the late Allan J. McPhee. She is survived by daughter Lisa Ceurvels and her husband Michael, daughter Patricia McPhee, and son Allan McPhee and his wife Rose; grandchildren Marissa Roy, Chantell Baiardi, Brianna McPhee, Allan McPhee Jr. and Dylan McPhee; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Annabelle Baiardi; Brother Edward F. Conley Jr. and his wife Robin, and sisters Irene McTomney and Mary McGlothin and her husband Charles; nephews Kenneth McGlothin and Peter and Brian McTomney; and best friend Betty Lang. She loved her family, had a warped sense of humor that was infectious, and always put everyone else's needs ahead of hers. She loved to travel and lived life to the fullest, even if she couldn't afford it! She was generous, caring, kind, gentle, and would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. She will be greatly missed by anyone who ever met her. Funeral from the Quealy & Son Funeral 116 Adams Street, Abington, Friday, August 9, at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Bridget Church, Abington 9 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to: Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 10 Riverside Drive, Lakeville, MA 02347. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019