Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Annmarie Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annmarie Cullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annmarie Cullen Obituary
Annmarie (Montgomery) Cullen, 47, of Hanover, passed away on May 3, 2020. Born in Boston, August 21, 1972, she was a former teacher for the Quincy Public Schools and was a Boston Marathon runner. She enjoyed spending time with people and will forever be remembered as being kind hearted, loving and generous. Annmarie was the wife of Peter Cullen. Beloved daughter of Sheila (Gillen) Montgomery of Quincy and the late Robert Montgomery. Dear sister of Kathleen A. DeMayo and her husband Peter of Hanover. Loving aunt of Matthew, Michael, and Kaitlin DeMayo of Hanover. Annmarie also leaves many aunts, cousins and close friends whom she loved dearly. Annmarie will be laid to rest at Hanover Center Cemetery at a private service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 8 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annmarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -