Annmarie (Montgomery) Cullen, 47, of Hanover, passed away on May 3, 2020. Born in Boston, August 21, 1972, she was a former teacher for the Quincy Public Schools and was a Boston Marathon runner. She enjoyed spending time with people and will forever be remembered as being kind hearted, loving and generous. Annmarie was the wife of Peter Cullen. Beloved daughter of Sheila (Gillen) Montgomery of Quincy and the late Robert Montgomery. Dear sister of Kathleen A. DeMayo and her husband Peter of Hanover. Loving aunt of Matthew, Michael, and Kaitlin DeMayo of Hanover. Annmarie also leaves many aunts, cousins and close friends whom she loved dearly. Annmarie will be laid to rest at Hanover Center Cemetery at a private service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 8 to May 17, 2020