Arlene J. (Hunter) Damon, 82, of Abington, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at the Season Hospice House in Milton, with her family buy her side. She was the beloved wife of William Damon and the late William Hausen. She was born in Boston, daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Hutchins) Hunter and she was a graduate of Randolph High School, class of 1955. Arlene worked in the warehouse for Bradleys for more then 35 years. She enjoyed Shuffleboard, Bocce, an avid Red Sox and Elvis Presley fan, working in the garden, also trips to Florida to visit with her brother and sister. Most of all being with her family, grandchildren and great -grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Bonnie Pepe and her husband Donald, Donna Duling, William Hausen, Jr., John Damon and his wife Gina, Laura Damon, her brother Edward Hunter, her sister Beverly Hersey also 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Larry Hunter. Her services held on Saturday February 29, at 2 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St, (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman. Visitation held 2 hours prior to for 12 - 2 p.m.. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Abington Bank, C/O Laura Damon, 6 Harrison Ave., Abington, MA 02351. For, online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020