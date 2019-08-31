|
|
Barbara A. (Boehner) Turpel, age 87, of Abington, died on August 14, 2019, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was the loving wife of Robert W. Turpel. She was born November 5, 1931, in Boston, to the late George and Maxine (Miller) Boehner. She was raised and educated in Abington and was a graduate of Abington High School in the class of 1949. Mrs. Turpel worked for many years as a bookkeeper for the Lannin Brothers Chrysler dealership in Rockland. She enjoyed spending her time with her husband in the 120 Club and her china painting group. Barbara was a talented artist who also loved playing the piano, taking care of her animals, gardening and traveling. Barbara was the sister of the late John H. Boehner. She will be dearly missed by her husband and many dear friends. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate her life at Mt. Vernon Cemetery on September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019