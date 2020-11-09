Barbara Shannon Vilardi, 80 years old, resident of Hingham, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 28, 1939. Raised in Gross Pointe, Michigan, she was the oldest of Charles and Estelle Shannon's five children. She was the loving older sister of Beverly McIntyre (and Ed); Chuck Shannon (and Pam); Dan Shannon; and Nancy Oakes (and Jeff). Barbara was the wife of the late Dr. Roger Callahan and the late D. Daniel Vilardi. Barbara was the loving mother of Patti Phillips (and Mark) and Amy Callahan, of San Diego, CA. She was the loving mother of Martha DeMarco (and Jeff) and Scott Callahan of Norwell, MA. She leaves eight grandchildren: Jennifer (and Tim), Ryan, Caitlin (and Garith), Haley, Tessa, Charlie, Will, and Jack and three great grandchildren: Madison, Weston, and Isla. She leaves nieces and a nephew: Aaron, Elise, and Colleen. Barbara had an insatiable appetite for learning. She held 2 bachelors degrees: from Eastern Michigan University and the University of Bridgeport. She held a masters degree from New York University. Barbara worked as a counselor and a registered nurse. Serving her desire to always help those in need, she ended her career as a hospice nurse. Barbara enjoyed ice dancing, yoga, tai chi, music, dancing, laughing, animals, and being around her family. She loved to travel and enjoy time with her beloved cousins at family reunions. No matter where she went, it was in style. She was lovely inside and out, and was always the best-dressed woman in the room. Anyone who knew Barbara remarked on what a kind, loving, caring, and compassionate person she was. She never had a cross word to say about anybody. She truly touched and comforted all who knew her. Visiting hours will be held from 3-5 p.m., followed by a service at 5 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central Street, (off Rt 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell, MA. 02061 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Due to Current COVID guidelines, capacity is limited. We kindly request that you RSVP to Barbara's services on her tribute page, where you may also share a memory or message with the family at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
A private burial will follow later in Troy, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA. 02061. McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home 781.659.2200