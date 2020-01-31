|
Beverly Sprague, 91, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at South Shore Hospital on January 25, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Jennifer Sprague of Hanover, son, Eric Sprague, his wife Carolyn, and their son, Matthew, all of Manlius, NY, and daughter-in-law, Judy Sprague of Hyde Park. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvery Sprague, son, Dana, who died in childhood, and son, Jonathan Sprague. Beverly was born in York, Pa., to her parents, Christian and Evelyn Holler. They eventually relocated to Wollaston, where Beverly enjoyed a happy childhood. She had a rewarding career in retail at Ryder's Curtain Shop in Pembroke, where she also created beautiful and imaginative window displays. Beverly was an avid antiques collector. She and her daughter Jennifer were familiar faces at many antique shows and shops. Beverly was loved by many and will be missed by all. Services will be private with burial at a later date. To sign Beverly's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020