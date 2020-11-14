Brenda M. Reis, 79, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2020 at her family home in Norwell with her loving husband of 55 years, David, by her side. She was born April 22, 1941 in Portland, Maine, to Theodore Marshall and Mary Doughty. Brenda graduated from Deering High School in Portland, Maine. A woman before her time, she excelled at Lasell College and Harvard Business School. While she had a successful career at State Street Bank in Boston, she often said that her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her beloved daughter, Kimberly. On any given day, Brenda could be found pursuing her hobbies of cooking, gardening, and bridge club. She was also an avid golfer, loved sailing, and venturing off on family vacations to Naples, Florida. One of her lifelong enjoyments was heading "Down to the Cape" and spending time with her family and friends on Springhill Beach in East Sandwich. Her local friends there in East Sandwich were like a second family to her, and her to them. Brenda lovingly leaves behind her husband of 55 years, David Reis of Norwell; her daughter, Kimberly Reis of Newburyport; and her brother, Bruce Marshall of Jacksonville, Florida. Brenda waves a cheerful and heartfelt "good-bye" to all of her wonderful nieces and nephews. As a consummate caregiver throughout her mother's later years, Kimberly wants to extend gratitude on behalf of herself and her father, David, to their caregivers, Karen Ferraro, Deb Betts, Erika Schilling and Symona Kalar, as well as, their friends Danny Kalar, Heather Miller, Peter Max and Cheryl O'Connel for their support and help with the family this past year. They are forever grateful for the love and overwhelming support from all friends in their lives. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and announced at a later date for only close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, Brenda would be delighted by donations, made in her name, to the United Church of Christ in Norwell where she participated in a ministry of caring and voluntary work at local nursing homes. To sign Brenda's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
