Carol Ann (Martell) McKenna, 81, of Norwell, formerly of Hanover, passed away on July 27, 2019. Born February 7, 1938, in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ruth (Nesbitt) Martell. She worked as a secretary for the Youth Office in the town of Weymouth for over 25 years. She loved flowers, birds, all things animals, and her beloved Patriots, especially Tom Brady. She had a good sense of humor and was an avid reader. She also loved her Legion community and outings with her friends. Most of all, Carol was proud of her family and adored her grandchildren. Carol was the devoted mother of Doug McKenna and his wife Donna of Berkley, Kevin McKenna and his wife Kristen of Norwell, Renee Faulkner of Fla., Bryan McKenna of Randolph, and Lisa Bulens and her husband Joe of Norwell; cherished grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 5; and sister of the late Ronald Martell. A memorial visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Sunday, August 11, from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451 or . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019