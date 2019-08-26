|
Carol A. (Michalak) Valeri, born on April 14, 1944, in Buffalo, N.Y., passed away on August 21, 2019, at age 75, surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was a long-time resident of Rockland, Mass., where she was retired from her career as a Bakery Store Manager and had developed numerous friendships within her community. She is described by those who knew her as a wonderful person, always giving and caring -a loyal friend to all. Carol is survived by her husband of 47 years, Edward Valeri, daughter, Francie Comeau and husband Kevin, step-daughters, Debra (Valeri) Hamilton and Rhonda Valeri, and two sons, John Nagy and David Valeri and wife Heather. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Lindsey and Nicki Comeau, Michael and Kaitlyn Hamilton, Roman and Xander Valeri and Ronnie Nagy. She is predeceased by her parents Brownie and Frances Michalak, and sisters Ermine Friedhaber and Emily Derenda, and brother Richard Michalak. The family has arranged for a private celebration of life. Please sign our online guest book please visit www.quealyandson.com.
