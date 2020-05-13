|
|
Catherine "Kay" H. (Donohue) Donnelly of Hanover, previously of Randolph, died on May 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Wife of the late John J. Donnelly. Devoted mother of John "Jay" Donnelly of Braintree, Ann (Donnelly) Comoletti and her husband David of Marshfield, and Erin Donnelly of Hanover. Beloved sister of the late Mary Shields of Weymouth. She was the cherished grandmother of 2 grandchildren, Jillian Comoletti of Allston and David Comoletti of Marshfield. She is also survived by her loving nephews and many friends. Kay worked for many years as a computer operator at Esselte Meto in Randolph. She also worked at Verizon in Braintree, until finally retiring at 75. Kay loved to read, and was always telling her children about the great books she read. She also loved going on bus trips with her sister Mary and daughter Erin, which included trips to Niagara Falls, Washington D.C, and Amish country, and then telling stories of their adventures on each trip. They also loved their vacations to Cape Cod every summer, and day trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun to play the slot machines. She spoke with her beloved sister Mary every night and took care of Erin for her entire life. Kay was devoted to her family, raising her children as a single mother for most of their lives. They will always be grateful for the many sacrifices she made. She loved spending time with her family at holiday gatherings, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She will be missed by all that knew her, and will never be forgotten. She will live on in their hearts forever. Due to current health concerns, Kay will be laid to rest at Blue Hill Cemetery at a private burial. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 13 to May 20, 2020