Charles W. Fisher
Charles W. Fisher, 81, of Kingston, formerly of Hanover, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. The son of the late George and Barbara (Smith) Fisher, he was born in Weymouth on November 7, 1938. Charles attended Bridgewater State College and later was the owner of New England Battery & Survivor Power. He loved spending winters in Florida, was a horse racing fan, and was loved by so many friends and family. Charles is survived by his companion, Constance A. Rothmund, and his sons, Charles Jr., Jeffrey and Mark Fisher. He was the brother of Jeanne Smith and the late Robert Fisher. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the husband of the late Evelyn A. (Thompson) Fisher. A private graveside service will be held at Hanover Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston MA 02215. To sign Charles' online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Mariner from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
