Christine M. (Teevan) MacDonald, of Rockland, formerly of North Weymouth, died March 4, 2020. Christine enjoyed her career as a travel agent and loved to travel with her family. She especially looked forward to boating in New Hampshire on Lake Winnisquam. Christine also enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, going to the movies and spending time with her children. She will be deeply missed. Beloved wife of John J. MacDonald of Rockland. Devoted mother of Ian MacDonald, John MacDonald and Chase MacDonald, all of Rockland. Cherished daughter of Beverly Broderick and her late husband Robert of North Weymouth and the late Phillip Teevan. Daughter-in-law of Thomas and Patricia MacDonald of North Weymouth. Loving sister-in-law of Tom, Bill, Patrick and Karen MacDonald, all of North Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 10, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, prior to the funeral Mass in Holy Family Church - Rockland at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christine may be made to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Mariner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020