Claire A. (Fay) Quinlan, 84, of Hanover, passed away on September 26, 2019. Born May 13, 1935, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Francis Patrick Sr. and Agnes B. (Flaherty) Fay. Claire enjoyed knitting, crafts, shopping and scenic rides. She loved the beach, ice cream, and always had a smile on her face. Most of all, Claire loved to spend time with her kids, friends and enjoyed family gatherings, especially Christmas. Claire was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Quinlan Sr.; devoted mother of Robert T. Quinlan Jr. of Hanover, Thomas R. Quinlan and wife Patty of Holbrook, Kevin R. Quinlan of Portsmouth, Va., Dianne Houghton of Marshfield and Linda Thorndike of Whitman; dear sister of Francis P. Fay Jr. of Hull, Catherine Thompkins of Abington and the late John, Thomas, Charles Fay and Teresa Branch; cherished grandmother of Daniel Houghton and Tara and Robert Quinlan. Claire is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, October 2, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019