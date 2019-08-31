|
Concetta "Connie" (Feola) Vitale, 96, of Hanover, formerly of Randolph and Mattapan, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church in Hanover, promptly followed by the burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. For a complete obituary, online guest book, and directions, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019