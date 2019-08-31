Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
Hanover, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
Hanover, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Vitale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta Vitale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Concetta Vitale Obituary
Concetta "Connie" (Feola) Vitale, 96, of Hanover, formerly of Randolph and Mattapan, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church in Hanover, promptly followed by the burial at Hanover Center Cemetery. For a complete obituary, online guest book, and directions, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Concetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now