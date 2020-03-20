|
Daniel V. Pavilonis, 81, of Rockland, passed away March 17, 2020. Raised in South Boston, he served in the Army Reserves. Daniel was a heavy equipment mechanic, working at Anchor Motor Freight for most of his career and later fixed generators. He enjoyed caring for his farm animals, especially the ducks. Daniel was the husband of the late Cecilia F. "Honey" (Kates) Pavilonis; loving father of Karen (and Peter Bailey) of West Bridgewater, Daniel (and Maureen) Pavilonis of Bourne, Steven Pavilonis of North Brookfield, Kevin (and Mary) Pavilonis of Marshfield, and Christine (and William Miller) of Warwick, R.I.; brother of Mary of Somerville, and the late Margaret and Paul; dear grandfather of 9; and a great-grandfather of 1. Private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Mariner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020