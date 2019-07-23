|
Darrin J. Thomas, 56, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born in Weymouth, to Nina Thomas. Spending most of his life in Hull, he most recently resided in Rockland. Darrin was a former lobsterman and an enthusiastic Boston sports fan. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Roberts) Thomas; mother, Nina of Hull; many aunts and uncles, including Phillip and Connie Thomas of Hull, and Ernie White of Weymouth; 2 sons, Andrew and Ryan Thomas. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., Rockland, on July 28, from 2-4 p.m. For directions and to sign Darrin's online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from July 23 to July 30, 2019